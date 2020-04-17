Marshall Islands + 22 more
Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W15 2020 (Apr 06-Apr 12)
Influenza Like Illness:
PSSS, EPI -WK 15 reported a slight increase in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in Tuvalu and Marshall Islands. Kiribati ILI cases indicated fluctuations in numbers from the beginning of the year; however, a trend of decline is seen every week. Reduction in ILI was reported from Fiji, Solomon Island, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna. Palau, Tokelau and Pitcairn Islands remain the same as in the prior week’s report. No reports were available from other countries for the week.
COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of influenza. Countries are requested to closely monitor ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) as increased activity may indicate COVID-19 in the community.
Dengue
- Dengue serotype-1 and 2 outbreak continues in Cook Islands since the beginning of year 2020. As of April 5, 2020 115 cases have been reported of which 20 (12 DENV-1 and 8 DENV-2) were laboratory confirmed since January 2020. Of the total reported cases there were 59 hospitalizations with 4 currently still admitted. Majority of the cases are from Rarotonga and a small number from Aitutaki with no cases being reported from the outer Islands. The dengue situation in Cook Island is closely monitored through active public health surveillance. [Source: Cook Islands Dengue Outbreak Situation Report #11, 2020]
Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)
- As of 17 April 2020, a total of 2,182.197 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 145,521 deaths from 210 countries and Territories. WHO Risk Assessment at a global level remains very high.
- Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation as at 17 April 2020 is as follows: Australia reported 6,468 cases, including 63 deaths; New Zealand confirmed 1,409 and 9 deaths; Guam reported a total of 135 cases and 5 deaths; French Polynesia reported a total of 55 cases; New Caledonia reported a total of 18 cases; Northern Mariana Islands reported 13 cases and 2 deaths. Fiji reported 17 cases; Papua New Guinea confirmed 5 additional cases, bringing the total to 7 cases.
- WHO has recently published “Oxygen sources and distribution for COVID-19 treatment centres”, describing in detail how to rapidly increase oxygen systems availability and distribution. Link here
- In addition, the COVID-19 Essential Supply Forecast Tool (ESFT), can be used to do rapid analysis and forecast total needs for oxygen, associated consumables and accessories (i.e. essential oxygen delivery devices and pulse oximeters). Visit through the link here
Polio
- Malaysia: As of 15, April 2020, there is no circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) case was reported. There has been one case in 2020 so far. The total number of cases reported in 2019 remains three. One cVDPV1 positive environmental sample was reported in Sabah province. Refer Malaysia country page for more information.
- Philippines: As of 15, April 2020, there is no cVDPV1 case was reported this week. There are two cVDPV1 cases in the country from 2019. Also, no cVDPV2 case was reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases reported in 2020 remains one and 13 in 2019. Refer Philippines country page for more information.
Ebola Virus Disease
Democratic Republic of the Congo : As of 13 April 2020, the cumulative number of Ebola cases is 3,457 (3,312 confirmed, 145 probable) including 2,277 deaths (CFR 66%). the current outbreak was declared as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 17 th July 2019. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.
The Committee agreed that while there is a low risk of international spread, they consider this event to still constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the IHR (2005), requiring international coordination and support. Please refer here