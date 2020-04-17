Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W15 2020 (Apr 06-Apr 12)

PSSS, EPI -WK 15 reported a slight increase in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in Tuvalu and Marshall Islands. Kiribati ILI cases indicated fluctuations in numbers from the beginning of the year; however, a trend of decline is seen every week. Reduction in ILI was reported from Fiji, Solomon Island, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna. Palau, Tokelau and Pitcairn Islands remain the same as in the prior week’s report. No reports were available from other countries for the week.