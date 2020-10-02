Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W39 2020 (Sep 21-Sep 27)

Alerts :

Influenza Like Illness

PSSS, EPI -WK 39, Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases compared with WK 38 ILI cases are as tabulated below for comparison. For added perspective on the figures and trends percentage country sentinel sites reporting for WKs 38 & 39 are also shown.

Actual increases in the number of ILI cases is seen in Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Niue, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Samoa and Wallis & Futuna.

Niue reported the highest number of ILI cases in the year thus far.

Though the number of reporting sites increased for Solomon Islands and Vanuatu compared to the past week both countries reported disproportionately higher numbers of ILI cases.

When compared, Samoa ILI curve trends at higher levels than the same period in 2019.

The reduction of ILI cases were seen in RMI, Fiji, Cook Islands and Tonga.

No ILI cases were seen in Pitcairn Island for the week.

No reports were available from French Polynesia, New Caledonia, FSM, and Tokelau for the week.

For 2020, to date, American Samoa, Guam and Nauru, have not participated in the surveillance.