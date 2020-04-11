Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W14 2020 (Mar 30-Apr 05)

Prolonged Fever: Solomon Islands and Vanuatu - the alert notification is currently being verified.

Other updates:

Influenza Like Illness:

PSSS, Epi week 14 reported an increase in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in Solomon Islands and Tuvalu. Reduction in ILI was reported in many countries this week, i.e. Fiji, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, FSM Wallis & Futuna and French Polynesia. No changes in Palau. Kiribati ILI report showed a consistent decline in the past four weeks. No reports were available from other countries for the week.

COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of influenza. Countries are requested to closely monitor ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) as increased activity may indicate COVID-19 in the community.

Dengue

Dengue fever has plateaued in Majuro but a new case has just been diagnosed in Jaluit Atoll in the Outer Islands. Response team has been sent to provide vector control and other prevention strategies.

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 9 April 2020, a total of 1,599,580 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 95,527 deaths from 209 countries and territories. WHO RISK ASSESSMENT at a global level remains very high.

Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation as at 9 April 2020 is as follows: Australia reported 6,104 cases, including 51 deaths; New Zealand confirmed 1,239 cases and 1 death; New Caledonia reported a total of 18 cases; Guam reported a total of 125 cases and 4 deaths; French Polynesia reported a total of 51 cases; Northern Mariana Islands reported 11 cases and 2 death. Fiji reported 15 cases and PNG has reported 2 case.

To help stop transmission in communities while allowing people options to worship, WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) have also developed a mass gatherings risk assessment tool and a decision tree available here

Polio

No new cases of cVDPV and positive environmental samples were reported in Western Pacific Countries for this week. There has been one case of cVDPV1 in 2020 in the region in Malaysia. 15 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples have been reported in 2020. No other country has reported either cVDPV or positive environmental samples in 2020. Philippine has reported one cVDPV2 case in 2020. Please refer for more information : polioeradication.org

The Twenty-fourth meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on the international spread of poliovirus was convened by the Director General on 26 March 2020 with committee members only attending via teleconference, supported by the WHO Secretariat.

The Committee unanimously agreed that the risk of international spread of poliovirus remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and recommended the extension of Temporary Recommendations for a further three months.

https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/08-04-2020-statement-of-the-twenty-...

Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo

There have been no new cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) reported in the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 17 February 2020. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report. Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.