Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Weekly Bulletin / Système de Surveillance Syndromique dans le Pacifique - Bulletin Hebdomadaire: W13 2020 (Mar 23-Mar 29)

Acute Fever and Rash: Tonga, Fiji and Vanuatu - the alert notification is currently being verified.

Prolonged Fever: Solomon Islands

Influenza Like Illness: Tokelau

Other updates:

Influenza Like Illness:

PSSS, Epi week 13 reported an increase in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in Tokelau. Tonga reported a slight increase. Reduction in ILI was reported in many countries this week, i.e. Cook Islands, Palau, Marshall Islands, FSM and Solomon Islands. Fiji and Vanuatu reported a slight reduction from the past week. Kiribati reports indicate fluctuating numbers of ILI over the past two months. However, a decline was reported in the past three weeks. No reports were available from other countries for the week.

COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of influenza. Countries are requested to closely monitor ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) as increased activity may indicate COVID-19 in the community.

Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID -19)

As of 3 April 2020, a total of 900,306 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 45,693 deaths from 206 countries. WHO RISK ASSESSMENT at a global level remains very high.

Pacific Island Countries: COVID-19 situation as at 3 April 2020 is as follows: Australia reported 5,224 cases, including 23 deaths; New Zealand confirmed 71 additional cases, bringing the total to 774 cases and 1 death; New Caledonia reported a total of 18 cases; Guam reported a total of 82 cases and 3 deaths; French Polynesia reported a total of 37 cases; Northern Mariana Islands reported 8 cases and 1 death. Fiji reported 2 new cases, bringing the total to 7 cases. Thus far PNG has reported 1 case.

Polio

Malaysia

15 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples were reported: 14 in Sabah province and one in WP Labuan.

Four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples were also reported in Sabah province.

No circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) case was reported this week. So far, only one case has been confirmed in 2020. The total number of cases reported in 2019 is three. ReferMalaysia country page for more information.

Philippines

No cVDPV2 cases were reported this week. The total number of cVDPV2 cases reported in 2020 remains one and 13 in 2019. ReferPhilippinescountry page for more information.

No cVDPV1 case was reported this week. There are two cVDPV1 cases in the country from 2019.

Ebola - Democratic Republic of the Congo

There have been no new cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) reported in the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 17 February 2020. Latest updates on the situation in DRC are available in the WHO EVD outbreak dashboard and AFRO EVD situation report.Regular updates are published in WHO’s Disease Outbreak News.