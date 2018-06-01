Oceanographic instruments deployed in Majuro atoll for wave data collection

A team from the Pacific Community (SPC), is deploying oceanographic instruments along the lagoon and ocean shoreline in numerous locations throughout Majuro atoll. The instruments will record wave data in the area over the next 12 months to better prepare the atoll for the impacts of climate change.

The SPC team is being supported by technical staff from the Republic of Marshall Islands Environmental Protection Authority (RMI EPA). The deployment is a key milestone in SPC’s Integrated Coastal Risk Management Project, which is part of the World Bank-funded Pacific Resilience Project Phase II (PREP II).

Moriana Phillip, General Manager of the RMI EPA highlighted the importance of the project for the Marshall Islands saying, “The collected data will be valuable to EPA officers and other government agencies, but more importantly it will directly benefit the coastal residents in Majuro. As we monitor shoreline changes, and anticipate rising sea level and growing demand for coastal and property protection, this information will help to better predict coastal flooding, and strengthen coastal resilience.”

Waves are one of the main contributors to coastal flooding in low-lying island environments. Tropical cyclones, large swells generated by far away storms, seasonal weather patterns, and inter-annual weather phenomenon such as the El Niño Southern Oscillation all contribute to regional wave patterns.

SPC oceanographer Dr Moritz Wandres noted the importance of field data collection explaining, “We have numerical models which give us a sense of what we think is happening, but with accurate observations we can validate our models and provide more accurate data for decision making in coastal risk management.”

Grant Bilyard, who is working as the PREP II advisor for the Marshall Islands Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Utilities echoed this sentiment saying, “Studies like these are crucial for the proper design of coastal structures. This project will increase the understanding of current and future coastal risk and help the government prioritize future investments, and deliver targeted coastal protection investments.”

The primary challenge faced by the project are the waves and currents being studied. Instruments need to be installed in areas exposed to large waves and strong currents such as the shipping channel and the northeast of Djarrit. In these areas, the current is too strong for recreational diving. The local expertise and resources of RMI EPA are essential to ensure the deployment is done safely and efficiently.

PREP II is scheduled to be officially launched on Tuesday 5 June 2018, however, technical work has already begun. A second team of SPC ocean experts is currently installing temporary tide gauges at the Majuro Uliga wharf. The team is also establishing georeferenced benchmarks and a tide datum with support of the Marshall Islands Lands and Survey Department.

“Most places in the Pacific are referenced to a local chart datum which makes it hard to work with on a global system. We need to first establish benchmarks that can be linked to an international reference system,” explains Salesh Kumar, hydrographic surveyor at SPC.

Tony Mellen, PREP II project manager at the Marshall Islands Ministry of Finance believes that the project will make a significant impact in RMI by building the capacity of government agencies to adapt to climate change, reducing disaster risk, and identifying priorities for investment.

“With PREP II we are aiming at improving early warning systems and reducing risk of climate change effects and coastal hazards through smart investments in shoreline protection”, said Mr. Mellen. “Communities exposed to erosion, cyclones, storm surges, king tides, and sea level rise, will benefit from the project through reduced risk of damage to infrastructure in the coastal zone, as a result the Marshall Islands population and general economy will benefit from the project.”

Fieldwork is taking place from 21 May to 1 June in Majuro. Residents of Majuro are being urged not to interfere or remove the scientific instruments should they encounter them on the reef flats or while diving in or outside of the lagoon.

Media contacts:

Molly Powers-Tora , Coordinator, Ocean Intelligence, SPC |E: mollyp@spc.int or T: +679 3249 250

Moriana Phillip, General manager, RMI EPA | E: morianaphillip.rmiepa@gmail.com

Grant Bilyard, PREP II advisor for the Marshall Islands Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Utilities | E: grant.bilyard1@gmail.com

Tony Mellen, PREP II project manager at the Marshall Islands Ministry of Finance | E: tony.mellen@gmail.com