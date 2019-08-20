Marshall Islands Red Cross Society: 2018 Annual Report
Executive Summary
This Annual report covers the period 1st October 2017 until 30th September 2018.
Highlights of this report includes:
o Recognition by ICRC of the Marshall Islands Red Cross (MIRCS) as the 191st National Society in the world.
o Provisional admission of MIRCS by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
o Formal establishment of an MIRCS-Ebeye branch
o MIRCS has certified on First Aid a total of 862 individuals (572 males; 290 females)
o MIRCS has 500 volunteers
o MIRCS has established Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) in 9 islands and atolls of RMI.
o Jeirok community has started its Early Warning System, inspired by the Jenrok community EWS.
o MIRCS is preparing for an all high school First Aid Competition in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 (December 2018).
o MIRCS has established Red Cross youth Councils in 6 schools