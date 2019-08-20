20 Aug 2019

Marshall Islands Red Cross Society: 2018 Annual Report

from Marshall Islands Red Cross Society
Published on 30 Oct 2018
Executive Summary

This Annual report covers the period 1st October 2017 until 30th September 2018.

Highlights of this report includes:

o Recognition by ICRC of the Marshall Islands Red Cross (MIRCS) as the 191st National Society in the world.

o Provisional admission of MIRCS by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent

o Formal establishment of an MIRCS-Ebeye branch

o MIRCS has certified on First Aid a total of 862 individuals (572 males; 290 females)

o MIRCS has 500 volunteers

o MIRCS has established Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) in 9 islands and atolls of RMI.

o Jeirok community has started its Early Warning System, inspired by the Jenrok community EWS.

o MIRCS is preparing for an all high school First Aid Competition in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 (December 2018).

o MIRCS has established Red Cross youth Councils in 6 schools

