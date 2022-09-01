Marshall Islands, Pacific: Drought Response 2022 - Operation Update Report n° 2, DREF Operation n° MDRMH002

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This update is issued mainly to inform stakeholders of an additional one-month extraordinary extension to support account closing and bookings completion due to the evolving COVID-19 situation in Marshall Island. Accordingly, the operation will now end on 30 September 2022.

Summary of current response context

Marshall Island is one of the few Pacific island nations with a low record of COVID-19 transmission since the declaration of a worldwide pandemic in March 2020. However, in early August, the Ministry of Health reported a sudden surge of positive COVID19 cases in the country. Consequently, the island nation proclaimed a State of Health Disaster as it faces widespread community transmission in Majuro Atoll and Kwajalein Atoll. As Henceforth, schools have been suspended, and mandatory mask-wearing has been instated. Ports are also closed, including businesses. Restrictions of movement are being implemented all across the island until further notice.

Given the situation, MIRCS, as the auxiliary to the government, diverted its resources in an effort to support local authorities' COVID-19 response in the country. Marshall Island Red Cross Society has been tasked to support the Ministry of Health with;

Managing and coordinating all volunteers for deployment to testing and treatment sites;

Managing Alternative Care Site (ACS) site. There are five main sites – three in the town area and two (yet to be set up) in the outskirts of Majuro – run by the local volunteers and Majuro Local Government

Coordinating and Drafting SOP for the Call Center Hotline, including organizing volunteers for the 24-hour operation

The COVID-19 situation has affected the last month of implementation for the drought response, including some planned activities, account closing and bookings completion. The one-month extension will provide time for the operations team to wrap up the operation, including conducting the lessons learnt workshop. Due to the human resources constraints from the COVID-19 situation, the financial processes urgently require additional time to complete all closing and booking, which warrants an extraordinary extension.