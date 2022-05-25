Diarrhea in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, April 11 - May 22, 2022 (Report Date: May 23, 2022)

Outbreak Overview

Syndromic Surveillance done weekly for diarrhea noted an increase in cases in Majuro starting April 11-17. Daily review of the electronic medical record also noted increased diagnoses of Acute Gastroenteritis. As of May 22, 2022, 185 cases have met the case definition. The age range is 9 months to 75 years. Most cases (61%) are less than 6 years old. Hospital admission occurred for 9 (4.8%) cases (2 adults; 7 children) for rehydration. No deaths have occurred.

The laboratory testing done to date is inconclusive but suggests that E. histolytica may be endemic and Rotavirus may be the causative agent with person-to-person transmission. Confirmatory testing by Hawaii State Laboratory is pending.

Case Definition (PPHSN; RMI):

Probable: Acute onset of diarrhea with watery or loose stool with 3 episodes occurring within 24 hours OR diagnosis of Acute Gastroenteritis with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea