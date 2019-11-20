20 Nov 2019

Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands, June 25–Nov. 17, 2019 - Situation Report Date: November 17, 2019

Report
from Government of the Marshall Islands
Published on 17 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (584.77 KB)

Outbreak Overview

Cases: To date there have been 1,165 dengue like illness of which 393 have been lab confirmed. This is outbreak week #27 in Ebeye, #15 in Majuro, #5 in Utrik and #4 in Aur. Symptom and age profile of cases is typical for dengue fever. One death and one severe dengue patient evacuated out-of-country to date.

Organization of Response: EpiNet team in Ebeye and the RMI national Epinet teams were both activated on July 16, with 3x a week meetings currently. Presidential Declaration of Health Emergency and activation of multi-ministry and NGO National Emergency Operations Center on August 6 with weekly meetings. RMI Dengue Response Plan finalized Aug 6. Biweekly conference calls with technical assistance partners also being held.

Case Definitions (based on PPHSN): Suspected case: Acute fever > 2 days with two or more of the following: anorexia and nausea; aches and pains; rash; low white blood cell count; tourniquet test positive; warning signs (abdominal pain or tenderness; persistent vomiting; mucosal bleeding; liver enlargement >2 cm; fluid accumulation; lethargy, restlessness; increase in hematocrit with decrease in platelets).

Confirmed case: Suspected case with lab confirmation (+Rapid test (for NS1 or IgM) or +PCR test)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.