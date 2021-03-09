Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands, June 25, 2019– March 7, 2021 - Situation Report Date: March 8, 2021

Outbreak Overview

Cases: After the initial cases in Ebeye in May 2019 transmission occurred to Majuro and to Outer Islands when a travel ban was lifted in November 2019. Transmission continues to decline in RMI with only 0-2 cases per week detected since December. With no new cases in last week it completes one incubation period without cases. To date there have been 3,884 dengue like illness of which 1,987 have been lab confirmed. Two deaths have occurred and one severe dengue patient evacuated out-of- country

Organization of Response:

• EpiNet teams activated on July 16, 2019

• Presidential Declaration of Health Emergency and activation of National Emergency Operations Center on August 6, 2019; Health Emergency Declaration reactivated in October 2020.

Case Definitions (based on PPHSN):

Probable case: Acute fever > 2 days with two or more of the following: anorexia and nausea; aches and pains; rash; low white blood cell count; tourniquet test positive; warning signs (abdominal pain or tenderness; persistent vomiting; mucosal bleeding; liver enlargement; lethargy, restlessness; increase in hematocrit with decrease in platelets). Confirmed case: Suspected case with lab confirmation (+Rapid test (for NS1 or IgM) or +PCR test)