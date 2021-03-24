Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands, June 25, 2019–March 21, 2021 - Situation Report Date: March 23, 2021

Outbreak Overview

Cases: After the initial cases in Ebeye in May 2019 transmission occurred to Majuro and to Outer Islands. Transmission has now declined in RMI with only 0-2 cases per week detected since December. With the last case onset of February 20, 2021, two incubation periods (28 days) have occurred without new cases. Thus we are calling the end to this prolonged outbreak. There have been 3,884 cases of dengue like illness of which 1,987 have been lab confirmed. Two deaths have occurred and one severe dengue patient evacuated out-of-country

Organization of Response:

EpiNet teams activated on July 16, 2019

Presidential Declaration of Health Emergency and activation of National Emergency Operations Center on August 6, 2019; Health Emergency Declaration reactivated in October 2020.

Case Definitions (based on PPHSN):

Probable case: Acute fever > 2 days with two or more of the following: anorexia and nausea; aches and pains; rash; low white blood cell count; tourniquet test positive; warning signs (abdominal pain or tenderness; persistent vomiting; mucosal bleeding; liver enlargement; lethargy, restlessness; increase in hematocrit with decrease in platelets).

Confirmed case: Suspected case with lab confirmation (+Rapid test (for NS1 or IgM) or +PCR test)