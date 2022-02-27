Community cohesion and climate security in the Marshall Islands

In the Republic of the Marshall Islands, climate-related security risks are jeopardizing the future wellbeing of Marshallese people.

Thanks to funding from the UN Peace Building Fund, UN Development Programme (UNDP) and International Organization for Migration (IOM), working directly with local government and stakeholders, have selected seven sites to address climate security risks through catalytic interventions focused on the local communities’ most urgent needs.

Through local dialogues held in each community, the proposed interventions will focus on social cohesion in addition to integrating with RMI’s National Adaptation Plan.

A coordinated effort with all stakeholders is key when addressing climate-security risks.

During the site visit to Kili Island, a group comprising of the Climate Security Project, IOM Pacific Resilience Project, National Energy Office, Red Cross, National Disaster Management Office and Marshall Islands Council of NGOs worked together to avoid exhausting community capacities and ensuring effective responses.

Uninhabited until the late 1940’s, when the people of Bikini arrived after being displaced due to nuclear testing, Kili Island is facing unique climate-security issues.

During the inclusive community discussions, the people of Kili will put together a cohesive plan to address the oncoming risks. To meet the hopes of the community, the Climate Security in the Pacific Project is proposing activities aimed at increasing the resilience of the people of Kili by enhancing their skills in conflict resolution and problem solving. Through a series of proposed activities, the community will be more connected, engaged, and able to exercise innovative and inclusive practices to mitigate future climate-related security risks.