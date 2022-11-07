Adapting Across East Asia and Pacific - How the World Bank is standing with a region at climate risk

There is a saying in the Pacific that when it comes to climate change, ‘we are not drowning; we are fighting’. This could also sum up the wider East Asia and Pacific region as a whole in the face of climate change; a region that, despite being exposed to some of the worst climate impacts in the world, is responding with innovation, strength and immense resilience.

The World Bank is standing with the countries in the region in these efforts. In East Asia and the Pacific, 46% of new World Bank commitments in fiscal year 2022 contributed to climate action. Three countries across the region – Indonesia, the Marshall Islands, and Vietnam – highlight how the Bank is supporting their fight to adapt to climate change while securing resources and safeguarding important conservation gains far into the future.

Diversity and challenges in a region on the rise

The East Asia Pacific region is immense – encompassing everything from dynamic economies and large cities, to the rich Mekong Delta, to the world’s largest archipelagic state in Indonesia, to the vast Pacific with some of the world’s smallest, most isolated nations.

Like the countries themselves, the challenges and risks from climate change in the region are extraordinarily diverse.

In Vietnam’s Mekong Delta, millions of livelihoods are under threat from severe flooding and drought, storm surges, and land salinization.

In Indonesia, coastal communities face steady encroachment from sea-level rise.

And in the low-lying atoll nation of Marshall Islands, the country is facing an existential threat from rising seas, forcing the country to consider extreme adaptation measures such as land raising and even migration.

It is in these three countries that the World Bank’s partnership and support is having some of the most profound impacts.

