UNHCR Malta Factsheet (31 October 2021)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 October 2021, there were 607 sea arrivals to Malta. This is a 73% decrease compared to the same period last year (2,256 sea arrivals to Malta from January to October 2020).

Of the 607 persons that arrived in Malta, 63 landed on Malta spontaneously in February. The AFM rescued 14 persons in April, 68 persons in May, 164 persons in July, 48 persons in August and 143 persons in October. Following NGO rescue, 2 persons were medically evacuated to Malta in February and 8 in August. In June, 97 persons were rescued by a private boat after which they were transboarded onto an AFM boat and brought to Malta.

There were no arrivals in January, March or September 2021.

The UNHCR team attends and monitors disembarkations, providing interpretation support to the authorities and giving initial information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.