UNHCR Malta Factsheet (31 March 2021)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 March 2021, 65 persons disembarked in Malta. This is a 94% decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (there were 1135 sea arrivals to Malta from January to March 2020), while it is 72% less than the 237 sea arrivals in the same period of 2019.

The last sea arrival to Malta was on 21 February. There were no arrivals in March.

The UNHCR team monitors disembarkations of persons rescued at sea, while providing interpretation support to the authorities and giving initial information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.