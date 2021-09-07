UNHCR Malta Factsheet (31 July 2021)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 July 2021, there were 408 sea arrivals to Malta. This is a 79% decrease compared to the same period last year (1,966 sea arrivals to Malta from January to July 2020).

Of the 408 persons that arrived in Malta, 65 landed on Malta spontaneously in February. The AFM rescued 14 persons in April, 68 persons in May, 97 persons in June, and 164 people in July. There were no arrivals in January or March 2021.

The UNHCR team attends and monitors disembarkations, providing interpretation support to the authorities and giving initial information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.