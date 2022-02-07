UNHCR Malta Factsheet (31 December 2021)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 December 2021, there were 832 sea arrivals to Malta. This is a 63% decrease compared to the same period last year (2,281 sea arrivals to Malta from January to December 2020).

Of the 832 persons that arrived in Malta, 63 landed on Malta spontaneously in February and 49 in November. The AFM rescued 14 persons in April, 68 persons in May, 164 persons in July, 48 persons in August, 143 persons in October, 42 in November and 117 in December. Following NGO rescue, 2 persons were medically evacuated to Malta in February and 8 in August. In June, 97 persons were rescued by a private boat after which they were transboarded onto an AFM boat and brought to Malta. 17 persons were rescued by a merchant vessel and transboarded onto an AFM boat in December. There were no arrivals in January, March or September 2021.

The UNHCR team attends and monitors disembarkations, providing interpretation support to the authorities and giving initial information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.