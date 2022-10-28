UNHCR Malta Factsheet (30 September 2022)

Overview

Between 1 January and 30 September 2022, there were 283 sea arrivals to Malta (7 persons were airlifted by AFM, 12 persons arrived spontaneously, whilst 264 persons were rescued by AFM at sea). This is a 39% decrease in arrivals compared to the same period last year (464).

In a new trend during 2022, two boats that departed from Lebanon were rescued by the AFM in the Maltese SRR and disembarked in Malta. The top five nationalities arriving by sea to Malta were from Syria (40%), Bangladesh (29%), Egypt (12%), and Lebanon (11%).

The average age of those arriving by sea was 24. As with previous years, arrivals are mostly adult males - 74%. Women and most of the children arrived as part of family units (15 families of Syrian origin, 4 Lebanese families and 3 Palestinian families).

The UNHCR team attends and monitors disembarkations, by providing interpretation support to the authorities, supporting vulnerability screening and disseminating preliminary information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.