UNHCR Malta Factsheet (30 September 2021)

Overview

Between 1 January and 30 September 2021, there were 464 sea arrivals to Malta. This is a 79% decrease compared to the same period last year (2,162 sea arrivals to Malta from January to September 2020).

Of the 464 persons that arrived in Malta, 65 landed on Malta spontaneously in February. The AFM rescued 14 persons in April, 68 persons in May, 97 persons in June, 164 persons in July, and 56 persons in August. There were no arrivals in January, March or September 2021.

The UNHCR team attends and monitors disembarkations, providing interpretation support to the authorities and giving initial information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.