UNHCR Malta Factsheet (30 June 2021)

Overview

Between 1 January and 30 June 2021, there were 244 sea arrivals to Malta. This is a 86% decrease compared to the same period last year (1699 sea arrivals to Malta from 1 January to June 2020).

Of the 244 persons that arrived in Malta, 65 landed on Malta spontaneously in February. The AFM rescued 14 persons in April, 68 persons in May, and 97 persons in June. There were no arrivals in January or March 2021.

The UNHCR team attends and monitors disembarkations, providing interpretation support to the authorities and giving initial information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.