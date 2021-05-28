UNHCR Malta Factsheet (30 April 2021)

Overview

Between 1 January and 30 April 2021, there were 79 sea arrivals to Malta. This is a 93% decrease compared to the same period last year (1201 sea arrivals to Malta from January to April 2020), and 74% less than the 301 sea arrivals in the same period in 2019.

Of the 79 persons that arrived in Malta , 65 landed on Malta spontaneously in February, while 14 persons were rescued by the AFM in April. There were no sea arrivals in January or March 2021.

The UNHCR team attends and monitors disembarkations, providing interpretation support to the authorities and giving initial information on reception and asylum procedures to all new arrivals.