UNHCR Malta Factsheet (30 April 2020)

Overview

By the end of April 2020, a total of 1,201 people were rescued at sea and disembarked in Malta this year.

Of these arrivals, 1,121 were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), while 80 persons were rescued by a SAR NGO vessel. These 80 persons were disembarked in Malta on 25 January.

There were 553 arrivals in January and 436 in February, a record of arrivals for the first two months of the year. In March, 146 people disembarked in Malta. On 9 April, 66 people were rescued and disembarked in Malta by the AFM, and on the same day the Government announced that due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, it would not be guaranteeing a port of safety for persons rescued at sea.

When people are rescued and brought to Malta, UNHCR is present at disembarkation to monitor, give initial information on reception procedures, provide interpretation and any other support needed.