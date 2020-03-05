UNHCR Malta Factsheet (29 February 2020)

Overview

By the end of February 2020, a total of 989 people were rescued at sea and disembarked in Malta. The majority are from Sudan (32%), Bangladesh (19%) and Somalia (17%). Of these arrivals, 909 were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), while 80 persons were rescued by a SAR NGO vessel. These 80 persons were disembarked in Malta on 25 January, and a number of them will be transferred to other EU Member States under an ad hoc relocation agreement. With 553 arrivals in January and 436 in February, the numbers were a record high for this time of year.