Malta: Waves of Impunity: Malta’s Human Rights Violations and Europe’s Responsibilities in the Central Mediterranean

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In the first half of 2020, Maltese authorities were implicated in multiple failures to respect and protect the rights of refugees and migrants at sea. Under their coordination, people were pushed back to Libya, a country at war where refugees and migrants are systematically abused. Delays in attending to distress calls exposed people to the risk of drowning. People rescued at sea were denied disembarkation and were unlawfully detained for weeks on board private vessels meant for brief pleasure cruises. The Maltese government also signed an agreement with Libyan authorities, likely to make it even harder for refugees and migrants to flee from Libya and reach the Maltese search and rescue (SAR) region.

Although the number of people attempting the crossing of the central Mediterranean from Libya to Europe has plummeted in recent years, based on historical data and recent trends it can be expected that people will continue to flee the country on unseaworthy boats. If the Maltese authorities’ unlawful conduct is left unchallenged, the already dire predicament of refugees and migrants fleeing across the central Mediterranean could become even worse.

Malta’s unlawful practices are the by-product of the European Union (EU)’s migration policies which have prioritized reducing arrivals at all costs, and of the EU member states’ continuing failure to agree on a fair system to share responsibilities for arrivals. By progressively delegating to Libya control over migration flows in the central Mediterranean, the EU has shown that containing refugees and migrants in war-torn Libya mattered more than protecting their safety, and it has fuelled and facilitated violations and abuses on a vast scale. By failing to agree on a fair system to share responsibilities for people arriving in Europe or being rescued at sea, EU member states have left countries on the external border of the Union such as Malta and Italy feeling legitimately aggrieved at having to face new arrivals by themselves. States that accept the disembarkation of rescued refugees and migrants have the responsibility of meeting their protection needs, of addressing their irregular status and of ensuring they have access to their rights for as long as they remain within their jurisdiction. The EU Dublin Regulation’s flawed design and implementation, allocating responsibility for asylum-seekers primarily to the EU state whose border they have first crossed, and the absence of a permanent or automatic mechanism of responsibility-sharing have resulted in states at the external borders of the Union having to bear most of the impact of people arriving on their shores. The lack of a robust mechanism to monitor human rights compliance of border practices, capable of triggering processes leading to accountability, has also contributed to rendering violations more likely and easier to hide, while making the collection of evidence very difficult.

Engaging in a race to the bottom with Italy to prevent arrivals, and given the lack of a cohesive approach among EU member states, in the first half of 2020 Malta has doubled-down on the same strategy of containment in Libya which the EU has been pursuing for over three years, through measures and policies which have contributed to grave human rights violations.

To prevent unnecessary loss of life and much suffering, the Maltese authorities must change course and those responsible for violations of human rights must be held accountable. However, EU policies must also change. European states close to the central Mediterranean must be ready to prioritize search and rescue activities and to offer a safe place to disembark people rescued at sea – even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those more removed from it must be prepared to offer solidarity and support. European institutions must encourage such cooperation and responsibility sharing and firmly ensure respect for European and international laws and standards including by strengthening the mechanisms to prevent human rights violations in the context of external borders’ surveillance.

This report describes violations by Maltese authorities for which they must be held accountable and how these violations are part and parcel of a wider regional strategy of containment of refugees and migrants in Libya. It also describes the consequences of this strategy, and it recommends steps which must urgently be put in place by Malta, Italy and EU member states and institutions, to protect the lives of refugees and migrants in the central Mediterranean.