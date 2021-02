Malta Sea Arrivals (January - December 2020)

Overview

In 2020, some 94,000 refugees and migrants crossed the Mediterranean by sea and arrived in Europe. Refugees and migrants who were rescued at sea and disembarked in Malta mostly departed from Libyan shores, with a small number who departed from Tunisia. In 2020, Italy experienced a 197% rise in sea arrivals, while Malta received 33% fewer sea arrivals than in 2019. The estimated number of persons who died or went missing at sea is 1,064 people.