13 Dec 2019

Malta joins global efforts to address statelessness

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 13 Dec 2019 View Original

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes Malta’s decision to join global efforts to end statelessness by 2024 after it acceded to the 1954 Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons on 11 December 2019.

“This is a commendable step in protecting stateless persons and eradicating statelessness worldwide,” said Pascale Moreau, UNHCR Director of the Bureau for Europe.

Malta’s accession to the 1954 Statelessness Convention follows the Government’s announcement made at the recent High-Level Segment on Statelessness, in which a total of 358 pledges were delivered by governments, civil society and international and regional organizations, among them 252 by States. In Europe, Malta and other countries announced 40 commitments towards the goal of ending statelessness.

UNHCR convened the High-Level Segment on Statelessness on 7 October 2019 to mark the midpoint of its ten year #IBelong campaign, which was launched in 2014 to eradicate statelessness by 2024.

Statelessness affects millions of people around the world, often denying them access to basic rights and official recognition that most people take for granted.

Some 3.9 million stateless people appear in the reporting of 78 countries, but UNHCR estimates the actual total to be significantly higher.

For more information, please contact:

In Malta, Fabrizio Ellul, ellul@unhcr.org, +356 99 69 00 81

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.