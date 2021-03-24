Malta Bi-annual Fact Sheet, February 2021

Context: UNHCR is present since 2005, and aims to promote and monitor access to territory, fair and fast asylum procedures, and durable solutions, while supporting Government and partners.

Addressing Detention: Over the past six months, UNHCR Malta has been engaging with the authorities to address the de facto unlawful detention of many asylum-seekers, including children, for prolonged periods.

Livelihood: UNHCR Malta advocates with the government and partners to promote and improve access to integration opportunities to enable PoCs to rebuild their lives in Malta.