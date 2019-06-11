11 Jun 2019

Immigration Detention in Malta: “Betraying” European Values?

Report
from Global Detention Project
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

Immigration Detention in Malta (2019 Report): Malta’s heavy-handed response to irregular maritime arrivals—including refusing to allow rescue ships to dock and assisting Libyan authorities in intercepting asylum boats—has placed the country at the centre of a bitter EU-wide debate concerning search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean. This restrictive approach is also reflected in its detention policies. Despite having made important changes to its laws, including eliminating mandatory detention provisions, Malta continues to have controversial policies on summary detention and detention without specified time limits. View the Malta Immigration Detention Profile.

Read and download the full report from the Global Detention Project

