Youssouf Toloba and his Dan Nan Ambassagou armed group sign a commitment towards a ceasefire in central Mali

The Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) facilitated the signing, on Thursday 27 September 2018 in Sévaré, of a unilateral commitment towards a ceasefire by Youssouf Toloba and his armed group, Dan Nan Ambassagou, in the context of the conflict which opposes the group to other community armed groups in central Mali. The ceasefire, which covers the areas (circles) Koro, Bankass, Bandiagara and Douentza in the region of Mopti, is the result of a seven–month mediation process; it will contribute to reinforcing the dynamic of peace between Fulani and Dogon communities in the centre of the country.

Thursday’s commitment follows the signing on 28 August 2018 of a peace agreement between the Fulani and Dogon communities from the Koro area. This intercommunal conflict, which has lasted for more than a year, has fueled the strong instability affecting the region.

HD welcomes the commitment of Youssouf Toloba and his Dan Nan Ambassagou armed group towards a ceasefire, as well as the commitment of other actors in the region towards a return to peace and stability.

The signing of this commitment falls within HD’s broader mediation efforts (which have been ongoing since 2017) undertaken on behalf of the national authorities of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger with communities living in the border regions of the three states. These efforts seek to pacify the region.

The organisation wishes to express its gratitude to Canada for supporting its activities in the region.