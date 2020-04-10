Young Leaders in Mali Fight Against Spread COVID-19

In Mali, young leaders of ICCO’s program ‘Accountable Local Governance’ (PGLR) are determined to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the increasing number of the coronavirus cases in Mali, prices of hygiene items skyrocketed in the local market. As a consequence, many people can’t afford buying them at this moment when they are mostly needed. To lend a helping hand to those in need, last week, young leaders of the PGLR project donated coronavirus hygiene kits to many families in the town of Ségou in central Mali. Previously to the distribution of the kits, they conducted awareness sessions to explain to the families what COVID-19 is and how to protect themselves and their beloved ones.

“As a young person, I sincerely believe that youth can play a very important role in the fight against coronavirus. That is why, together with the other members of our association, we have decided to donate hygiene kits to more than 300 families. I invite all youth to get involved in this noble cause so that together we can eradicate COVID.” said Mamadou H Traoré, a young leader of PGLR.

About PGLR

PGLR is a project funded by the Dutch embassy in Mali. PGLR is implemented by ICCO Cooperation and two of its partners. The project aims to train 3,960 young leaders (both women and men) aged 18 to 35 in 180 municipalities in Mali on good governance.