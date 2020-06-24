WFP Mali - Strategic Response in the face of the COVID-19 Crisis

CONTEXT

As of 22 April 2020, in Mali, almost 300 cases of COVID-19 contamination have been confirmed, including 13 deaths, in five (5) regions of the country. All seven countries bordering Mali are also affected by COVID. Despite preventive measures taken by the Government of Mali to limit the spread of the virus, the risk that the number of cases of coronavirus infections will increase significantly in the coming weeks is significant.

In addition to the health, humanitarian and political challenges posed by COVID 19, it is anticipated that the pandemic will have medium- and long-term socio-economic consequences, including on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The most vulnerable populations, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), women, the elderly, young people and children, are likely to be more severely affected by the effects of COVID-19.

WFP MALI’S RESPONSE

In accordance with WFP’s Global COVID-19 Response Plan and the Government of Mali’s national plan to respond to the socio-economic consequences of this crisis, WFP Mali has outlined a response to support ensure continued provision of food, nutrition and livelihoods assistance. It is articulated around three main axes in a vision of nexus approach as taken up:

Ensure the continuity of WFP's operations; Support the humanitarian and health responses at the national level; Strengthen national capacity to monitor and analyze vulnerability and risk.

ENSURING THE CONTINUITY OF WFP’S MALI OPERATIONS

WFP Mali will maintain the current programme of work, minimizing disruptions to planned activities for at least the next three months while adapting programmes to prioritize the health of WFP Staff, Partners and the communities in which we work.

Throughout 2020, WFP had planned to support 2.4 million people with food and nutrition assistance, including: