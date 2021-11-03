WFP Mali Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

1,341 mt of food assistance distributed in September

USD 2.7 m cash-based transfers made in September

USD 13 m six months (October 2021–March 2022)

855,772 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• According to the Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis report issued in March 2021, 1.3 million people are estimated to be food insecure during the June-August lean season when food stocks are lower, as families await a new harvest.

• At the end of the September lean season distribution cycle, more than 500,000 beneficiaries were assisted, and around 340,000 IDPs in the central and northern regions of the country, of which 52 percent women and 48 percent men.

• In Mali, WFP positioned itself as a technical and financial advisor for the preparatory work of the national Malian food systems summit on areas such as: nutrition-sensitive value chains, climate-risk insurance, innovative technologies, women and youth empowerment via investments in semi-and industrial food production and transformation units. Together with FAO and UNICEF, WFP will be contributing to the policy dialogue around the review of the “Zero Hunger Strategic Review (2018) to examine concrete steps taken to strengthen food systems at national level.

• In Mali, the new school year that was scheduled to start on 18 October 2021 has been postponed to 1 November 2021, reportedly due to the fact that hundreds of classrooms are under renovations and could not be finished as per the initial schedule.