WFP Mali Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

4,927 mt of food assistance distributed 4.5 m cash transferred

USD 24 m six months (October 2020-March 2021) net funding requirements

1,198,811 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP is scaling up its emergency response to flooding to cover the needs of 34,000 flood-affected people in Mali. Food and cash assistance to flood victims has started in Gao, Koulikoro,

Mopti, Segou and Sikasso.

• Since June 2020, WFP is supporting 142,000 people to create productive assets such as land rehabilitation, feeder roads, water ponds, erosion control systems, tree-planting, construction of agricultural infrastructure, boreholes, rehabilitation of irrigation schemes for paddy rice. While these activities require people to congregate, appropriate measures were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including dividing workers into smaller groups, providing face masks and handwashing kits as well as maintaining physical distancing on project sites.

• In Koulikoro region, WFP in collaboration with its partner GForce, distributed 9,500 bars of soap and 3,828 masks to food assistance for assets participants to prevent COVID-19 transmission and encourage community work at the project sites.

• Food assistance for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition is ongoing in targeted health centres in Gao,

Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu regions. Support to caretakers is also ongoing along with cooking demonstrations and community sensitization on best feeding practices.

• The second round of the National Food Security and Nutrition Survey (ENSAN) started on 16 September 2020 with the training of interviewers and enumerators. Data collection is ongoing in the field and preliminary results are expected in early November 2020. WFP is providing technical and financial support to this survey