WFP Mali Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

465 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.8 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 39.8 m six months (October 2019 - March 2020) net funding requirements

338,839 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• On 27 September, due to the growing insecurity in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso fuelled by recurring non-state armed groups (NSAGs) attacks and inter-ethnic clashes, a WFP Level 3 Emergency Response was activated for the Central Sahel region for a period of six months until March 2020.

• In September, WFP Mali provided unconditional food and nutrition assistance to 191,000 people, including internally displaced persons (IDPs). New population displacements continue to be reported and are at risk of escalating in the coming months. In August and September, distributions included a contribution of 4,050 mt from the Government of Mali’s strategic stock in response to WFP’s funding deficit.

Resilience building

• Five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between WFP Mali and local governmental rural development services of Mopti, Timbuktu, Gao, Menaka and Koulikoro to enable them to monitor asset creation activities in their respective regions.

• The project “Strengthening populations resilience capacity” funded by the Mali Climate Fund was launched in three communes of the Segou and Kolikouro regions. Activities will be implemented by the NGO Jeunesse Sans Frontière.

• With upcoming opening of the new school year, capacity strengthening of more than 500 decentralised school feeding actors was carried out on the new financial mechanism of cash-based transfers to School Management Committees. Strong focus was placed on inclusion of local authorities in monitoring and reporting activities. The new school year will begin in October.

• A workshop was organized in September to officially launch the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) process in Mali. The workshop brought together a variety of stakeholders involved in the food, health, social protection and education systems to jointly work on a multi-sectoral modelling plan of the recently undertaken FNG study to inform nutrition specific and sensitive interventions for enhanced nutritional outcomes in Mali.

Policy coherence, capacity development and partnerships

• WFP Mali, is supporting the Government to conduct two studies on social protection within the framework of the social protection working group . The first aims at evaluating the current 2016-2018 national social protection action plan and elaborating a new plan for 2020-2024; the second will elaborate a policy and procedures manual for the implementation of social safety nets in Mali. WFP also participated to the 18th session of the national social protection technical committee of JIGISEMEJIRI and presented with DNPSES the topic on “Nexus and Social Protection Floor”.