WFP Mali Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

1,158 mt of food assistance distributed in October

USD 4.3 m cash-based transfers made in October

USD 20 m six months (November 2021–April 2022)

821,657 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

According to the Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis report issued in March 2021, 1.3 million people are estimated to be food insecure during the lean season when food stocks are lower, as families await a new harvest. At the end of the September lean season distribution cycle, more than 500,000 beneficiaries were assisted, and around 340,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in the central and northern regions of the country, of which 52 percent women and 48 percent men.

Following the deterioration of the security and humanitarian context, WFP is preparing an emergency response in Ségou and Niono. Segou is the region most affected by conflicts and movements of population, with more than 50 percent of the country's new Internally Displaced People. WFP Mali plans to cover the immediate needs of more than 106,000 vulnerable people and to provide emergency nutritional response preventing acute malnutrition in over 13,000 people (children aged 6- 23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls).