WFP Mali Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

766 mt of food assistance distributed

3.7 m cash transferred

USD 37 m six months (November 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

581,152 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

• Under the emergency response WFP Mali has a projected number of 434,000 beneficiaries benefiting from general food distributions, including 54,000 people affected by floods, 200,000 COVID affected people, 175,000 IDPs and 5,000 refugees.

• In support of strengthened preparedness and early action, WFP has supported the data collection for the National Food Security and Nutrition Survey (ENSAN) which has been completed and will feed into the consolidated food security analysis within the Cadre Harmonisé due in November and which will support 2021 needs projections.

• WFP is also pursuing its wasting prevention interventions targeting over 100,000 children and 16,500 pregnant and lactating women and the treatment of moderate and acute malnutrition (MAM) targeting 17,010 children.

• Under the resilience pillar, WFP continued its implementation of an integrated resilience package in 20 priority communes.

WFP has also continued to work closely with UNICEF to develop a joint strategy on resilience building for child wasting and improved health, nutrition, and learning and wellbeing, holding a workshop to lay out a common analysis Change (Theory of Change).

• With the reopening of schools at the end of the month of September, WFP provided school meals in 419 schools and reached an estimated 89,000 children.

• WFP also supported the national centre of school feeding to set up a pilot on nutrition education in schools aiming to improve the nutritional status of children as well as nutritional education in school.

• WFP pursued the broader policy work on resilience, providing technical and financial support to Government to ensure vulnerability mapping, identifying the most vulnerable areas within the framework of the resilience strategy document and its 2020-2024 action plan (PRP AGIR). This mapping was validated in a workshop in October 2020.