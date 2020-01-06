WFP Mali Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

171 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.3 m cash-based transfers made

US$40 m six months (November 2019 - April 2020) net funding requirements

310,877 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• In October, WFP reached more than 12,800 children aged 6-59 months with nutritious specialised food across the country, in addition to providing nutrition education and cooking demonstrations that are ongoing.

• As part of the protection and accountability action plan, WFP organized three trainings and workshops in Mopti and Gao gathering 60 staff from WFP and partner organizations. WFP also carried out 10 focus group discussions to identify the protection needs of affected populations and promote accountability mechanisms.

Resilience building

• Food assistance for asset creation (FFA) activities continued in Mopti region during the month of October. The equipment of seven wells was finalized. They will contribute to providing a source of fresh water to communities. The construction of the dyke on the site of Boundou was also completed.

• Within the framework of WFP traineeships for students of the Polytechnical University of Rural development and applied research (IPR/IFRA), field visits of university supervisors were organised.

• Discussions continue between WFP and the national social protection organization, Jigisemejiri, to operationalize their collaboration in line with the existing Memorandum of Understanding that envisions an adaptative approach to social protection.

• A joint mission with the Technical Working Group and ARC Réplica was carried out. The results of the agricultural campaign were reviewed and recommendations were made to improve the African Risk View model (that parameterizes by zone and revises the sowing dates window accordingly), to increase the chances of repayment in the event of drought.

• Under the fortification programme to improve the nutritional status and food security of the most vulnerable population, the phase of identification and mapping of national companies in the food transformation sector, resource analysis, and technical and production capacities estimation was launched.

• The new school year begun on 1 October with 468 schools’ students supported by the school feeding programme.

• WFP facilitated a meeting between the ministry of education and the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC). This first meeting represents an important step to investigate possible south-south cooperation agreements for school feeding interventions.

Policy coherence, capacity development and partnerships

• Government consultations have started for the evaluation and revision of the national social protection action plan and the study on social protection policies and procedures.

UNHAS WFP Mali manages the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS). In October, five destinations were served and UNHAS services were used by 101 organisations. A total of 1,097 passengers and 3,109 kg of freight was transported.