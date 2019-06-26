WFP Mali Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

171 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 34 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements

389,683 people assisted in May 2019.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• The Food Security Cluster identified a large gap in coverage of needs in the Mopti region, mainly due to the effects of insecurity. Inter-community conflicts and armed attacks/ threats have led to increased levels of displacement in northern and central Mali. Newly displaced people need assistance in the immediate term, while constraints on access to land for cultivation could affect food security in other areas.

• The suspension of activities by a WFP partner in Mopti region, due to insecurity, delayed deliveries in some parts of the region. Working with the local offices of the community welfare service and with communities, WFP was able to provide distributions to nearly 19,000 of the 25,000 targeted people in the affected areas.

Food assistance for asset (FFA) creation

• Joint workshops were organized by WFP and National Directorate of Rural Engineering in Mopti and Gao, to review technical studies of micro-dams.

Social Protection

• A joint WFP, FAO, UNICEF and ILO concept note on social protection was submitted to the SDG-Fund. This collaboration is intended to accelerate the achievement of SDGs by extending social protection to vulnerable populations affected by structural seasonal shocks and crisis, especially in difficult to access areas.

• A meeting of the National Technical Committee for the Unified Social Register (USR) took place to review the official launch strategy, following the recent changes in the governmental parent department.

Smallholder Agriculture Market & Value Chain Support (SAMS)

• WFP participated in the Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme forum from 13-15 May to share its experience with participants from 30 countries. The project in Mali aims to improve productivity, quality, processing, post-harvest handling and marketing of paddy rice and cowpea grown by five farmer organizations.

Nutrition

• During the reporting period, 68,450 people were treated in health centres, including 48,480 children aged 6-59 months and 19,970 pregnant and lactating women.

School Feeding

• WFP provided assistance to a reduced number of children in May due to ongoing teacher strikes, which led to the closure of some – but not all – schools for the school year. The strike officially ended on 17 May and the school year will be extended until the end of July instead of June. Insecurity continues to disrupt primary education with over 950 schools currently closed across Mali, preventing access to education for over 285,000 children.

UNHAS

WFP Mali manages the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) on behalf of the humanitarian community. In May, seven destinations were served and UNHAS services were used by 96 organizations, a total of 1,013 passengers and 4,022 kg of freight were transported.