WFP Mali Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

766 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4.1 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 42 m six months (April - September 2020) net funding requirements

360,687 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• The March 2020 Cadre Harmonise final results show a deterioration in food security and nutrition situation in Mali with 760 000 men, women, boys and girls facing crisis and emergency food insecurity (IPC phases 3 and 4). The analysis projects that this number will increase by 77 percent during the lean season (June-August) with over 1.3 million food insecure people (phase 3-4). The deterioration of the food security situation is mainly due to insecurity, conflicts and climate change effects.

• Since the declaration of COVID-19 pandemic in the region, WFP prepared a concept of operations to prioritise critical programmes, local purchase and prepositioning of food. WFP’s COVID-19 response plan will include assistance to patients in treatment centres in collaboration with Médecins Sans Frontière (MSF) and the Direction de la Protection Sociale mainly in Kayes and support to the Government on storage of medical facilities, procurement of Personal Protective Equipment, transport and training of staffs.

• The ‘Jack Ma’ donation to Mali in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was received in Bamako on 27 March. Each beneficiary country including Mali received 20,000 test kits, 100,000 face masks, 1,000 sets of protective clothing, and 1,100 sets of protective shields. The medical supplies and equipment are donated directly to the Governments in each of the 54 countries to respond to the COVID19 pandemic. WFP is providing support in logistics and handling.

Resilience building

• Under the nutrition activities, 11,775 children aged 6-59 months were recorded as new admissions and enrolled in the MAM treatment programme following the regular passive and active screening conducted through the health and community platform in December 2019. No treatment was provided to pregnant and lactating women in March due to a lack of SuperCereal.

• Following the outbreak of COVID19 in Mali on 26 March, the Government closed all schools in the country. As a result, school feeding activities were temporarily put on hold.

• The Government also imposed curfew in the country from 09 pm to 05 am. Moreover, borders remain closed until further notice except for cargo movements. Markets remain open during daytime but public gatherings of more than 50 people are forbidden.