WFP Mali Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

228 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 87.4 million six months (July- December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 46% of total

951 895 people assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

• Food assistance to crisis-affected people: From January to May 2022, WFP provided 174 mt of food to 11,700 Internally Displaced People, including those affected by a fire outbreak in a local market in Bamako, and 4,000 households from host communities. Through cash transfers, WFP assisted 483,976 people with USD 7,222,584.

• Pre/Lean- Season Response: Preparation is ongoing for the main lean season in consultation with donors, host government, and stakeholders (with an initial scale-up to 780,000 beneficiaries; and from June, 1.2 M beneficiaries will be targeted). WFP provides training and provision of IT equipment to the Food Security Commissioner (CSA) for beneficiary targeting and registration as part of the national response plan in 2022.

• Nutrition: In June 2022, through the prevention of stunting program, WFP assisted 24,331 children aged 6-23 months and 17,948 pregnant and lactating women.

• Nutritional assistance for the pre-lean season began in April and is ongoing, with plans to reach 33,008 children 6-23 months and 22,006 PLW. So far, WFP has assisted 17,981 children out of the 33,008 planned (54%) and 10,200 PLW out of the 22,006 planned (46%).

• School Feeding: Under this activity, WFP assisted 98,526 schoolchildren, including 48,103 girls, who received daily hot meals in 497 schools in Mali’s central, northern, and southern regions.

• Support to Smallholder Farmers: WFP’s support continues to focus on the twenty convergence communes of the integrated resilience package, mostly in northern and central regions of the country. 23,348 beneficiaries in the regions of Koulikoro, Mopti, Segou, Gao, and Menaka received USD 662,369 from January to June 2022.