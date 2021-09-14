WFP Mali Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

93 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 819,056 cash-based transfers made

USD 87.4 six months (June -November 2021) net funding requirements

124,604 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP provided technical and financial support to the Government of Mali through the Commissariat à la Securite Alimentaire for the lean season national response. The food assistance operation is due to begin in July targeting 1.3 million food insecure men, women and children. WFP’s distribution plan will include emergency response, social protection support and supplementary blanket feeding for 600,000 people over three months.

• According to Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis carried out in March 2021, 1.3 million people are expected to food insecure during the June-August lean season when food stocks are lower, as families await a new harvest. Compared to the same period last year, food security in Mali has deteriorated in Mopti and Timbuktu regions due to persistent insecurity and increased food prices.

• In partnership with UNICEF, International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and the National Center for School Canteens, WFP facilitated, in June 2021, two workshops in Bamako and Segou to identify main barriers to children’s education and the implementation of school meals in the target regions. Participants included education stakeholders such as local authorities, school managers, community leaders and representatives of students’ parents. This initiative is part of the EU-funded education programme for the inclusion of girls in the education system in Mali.

• Under logistics, WFP launched in June the Retailers Onboarding and Contracting (ROC) system through a pilot project in Mopti region. A micro assessment was conducted to extend the pilot to Gao, Kidal, Menaka,

Segou and Timbuctu areas.