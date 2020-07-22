WFP Mali Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

1,926 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 12m cash-based transfers made

USD 53 m six months (July - December 2020) net funding requirements

928,325 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

• On 30 June, WFP started the emergency food assistance for the lean season in Mopti region with distribution of two-months value vouchers. The operation will continue in July targeting over 1 million women, men, girls and boys in northern and central Mali affected by conflicts, population displacement, COVID-19 pandemic and climate change effects. Families including internally displaced persons IDPs), refugees, returnees, vulnerable farmers and pastoralists will receive vouchers to procure their chosen food items from local markets. This assistance is provided in support of the government National Response Plan for the lean season (June to September).

• The COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to increase in Mali. As of 10 July, the government daily situation report indicated 2,370 positives cases in the country including 1,621 recoveries and 120 deaths.

• In June, in support to the government COVID-19 response plan,

WFP provided food assistance to 10,000 COVID-19-affected people including confined families and patients under treatment.

• As part of its emergency nutrition response, WFP is working on a joint implementation plan with UNICEF to include complementary services such as screening and Infant and Young Children Feeding education using the community platforms for the prevention of malnutrition. This operation is due to begin in July targeting most vulnerable regions such as Gao, Menaka, Mopti and Timbuktu.

• Under the Targeted Supplementary Feeding programme, 33,800 children aged 6-59 months were treated for moderate acute malnutrition in 645 health facilities. In addition, 8,000 caretakers of severely malnourished children received vouchers to support their adherence to the treatment.

• In an effort to address the effects of COVID-19 on education while schools remain closed in the country, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, targeted 98,000 primary schoolchildren registered in 434 schools in areas most affected by food insecurity, for a two-month take-home ration in July.

Assistance will be in the form of cash (except for Kidal region).