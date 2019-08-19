WFP Mali Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

2 248 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 43.6 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

755,925 people assisted in June 2019.

Operational Updates

Emergency Response

• Escalating conflict continues to lead to increasing needs, for internally displaced persons and host communities in the centre of Mali. WFP carried out budget revision to reflect the need for an increased emergency response in line with the scale of needs. This will increase the number of beneficiaries by 150,000, and is in addition to the planned lean season support to 270,000 assisted people affected by seasonal food insecurity, and 200,000 conflict-affected people.

• The Government of Mali provided 4,050 mt of cereal from its strategic stocks to support the lean season response. This contribution will be complemented by other funding sources to provide a complete food basket for 300,000 vulnerable people for one month.

Food assistance for asset (FFA) creation

• WFP signed a partnership with the Polytechnical Rural Development University and research Institution, under which WFP will host four student trainees in the field of resilience. This is intended to support strengthening of national-level capacity in this area.

• Technical meetings were held with the Ministry of Agriculture to update the map of the Country Resilience Priorities (PRP-AGIR).

• Lessons learned workshops on resilience activities were carried out in Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu.

Social Protection

• Members of the National Technical Committee for the Unified Social Register (USR), including WFP, were trained on the use of the USR platform. The system is now online and functional.

Smallholder Agriculture Market & Value Chain Support (SAMS)

• WFP is partnering with Youth Without Borders (YWB), with support from the Mali climate fund, on a three-year project intended to strengthen the resilience and capacities of communities and decentralized authorities in three communes in Segou and Koulikoro regions. Activities focus on improving agropastoral and fish harvesting techniques and the sustainability of water and resource use.

Nutrition

• Between January and May 2019, 78,600 affected people (58,200 children and 20,400 pregnant and lactating women) were treated for moderate acute malnutrition.

School Feeding

• Following the end of the teachers strike in May, 594 of the 629 schools supported by WFP benefitted from school feeding assistance.

• The law regulating school feeding in Mali was approved by the National Assembly on 14 June and is awaiting promulgation by the President of the Republic. This law will provide a strong institutional framework for school feeding management in Mali.

UNHAS

• WFP Mali manages the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) on behalf of the humanitarian community. In June, six destinations were served and UNHAS services were used by 96 organizations, a total of 1,037 passengers and 2,548 kg of freight were transported.