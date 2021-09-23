WFP Mali Country Brief, July – August 2021

In Numbers

64 mt of food assistance distributed in July and 119 mt in August

USD 4.2 m cash-based transfers made in July and USD 2.3 m in August

USD 39.6 m six months (Sept–Feb 2022) NFRs

724,901 people assisted in July 2021 and 335,020 so far in August

(provisional figures for August)

Operational Updates

According to Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis report issued in March 2021, 1.3 million people are estimated to be food insecure during the June-August lean season when food stocks are lower, as families await a new harvest.

As of the end of August, during the ongoing lean season WFP assisted around 400,000 resident vulnerable people and host communities, and around 180,000 IDPs in the central and northern regions of the country. The Food Security Cluster together with the Government working group identified a gap of 500,000 people. The Ministry of Finance approved the disbursement of World Bank funds to WFP to fill this gap. Through its Immediate Response Ration mechanism, WFP plans to cover around 25,000 people affected by the floods: USD 1.3 million has already been programmed and distributions will start in mid-September.

In Mali, WFP positioned itself as a technical and financial advisor for the preparatory work of the national Malian food systems summit on areas such as: nutrition-sensitive value chains, climate-risk insurance, innovative technologies, women and youth empowerment via investments in semi-and industrial food production and transformation units. Together with FAO and UNICEF, WFP will be contributing to the policy dialogue around the review of the Zero Hunger Strategic Review (2018) to examine concrete steps taken to strengthen food systems at national level.