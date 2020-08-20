WFP Mali Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

1,849 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 33 m six months (August 2020-January 2021) net funding requirements

982,982 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP and its cooperating partners are running a largescale food and nutrition intervention to assist nearly one million people in the northern and central regions of Mali including Gao, Kidal, Ménaka, Mopti, Ségou, Taoudénit and Timbuktu. The assistance provided in support of the Government National Response Plan targets internally displaced persons, refugees, returnees, and vulnerable families from July to September – the lean season period - when stocks are low between harvests and families struggle to survive with little food. Families will receive two-months commodity vouchers to procure their preferred food items from local markets.

• In some particularly vulnerable regions (Gao, Menaka,

Mopti and Timbuktu) the emergency food assistance has been complemented with nutrition services including supplementary feeding and advice on best feeding practices and behaviour changes. Children aged 6-23 months received fortified blended flour, while pregnant and lactating women receive commodity vouchers and soap to meet their nutritional needs while applying basic hygiene practices. The nutrition component of the support is implemented in collaboration with NGOs partners, experts from the Ministry of Public Health and a large network of community health workers, with financial support from UNICEF.

• The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Mali is of concern especially in central and northern regions lacking adequate medical infrastructure. As of 31 July, the government daily situation report indicated 2,521 positives cases in the country including 1,927 recoveries and 75 deaths.

• In an effort to address the effects of COVID-19 on education while schools remain closed in the country,

WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, targeted 98,000 primary schoolchildren registered in 434 schools in areas most affected by food insecurity, for a two-month take-home ration in July. Assistance in the form of cash (except for Kidal region) will continue in August. In addition, WFP and the Ministry of Education have developed the national strategy of school feeding in the context of COVID-19. It was officially circulated by the ministry on 29 July