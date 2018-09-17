WFP Mali Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

4183 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 5.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 41.6 million six months (July - December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 44.7 percent of total

803,506 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• Implementation of the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (T-ICSP) began in January 2018. The TICSP is based on seven strategic outcomes and aims to support the Government in achieving its National Development Plan (CREDD 2016–2018) and is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 and 17, on Zero Hunger and Partnerships respectively.

• According to the March 2018 Cadre Harmonisé, over 930,000 people required urgent food assistance as of the beginning of the 2018 lean season, a 55 percent increase over the same period last year. The Food Security Cluster and WFP analysis suggests that 1.6 million people will require food assistance by the end of the lean season (September 2018).

• Adverse climatic conditions, persistent insecurity in northern and central Mali, and the resulting rise in food prices have led to a substantial deterioration in the food security situation this year. Most markets are categorized at alert level according to Alert for Price Spikes (ALPS), reflecting significant price increases.

This is seen in the increase in prices of staples such as locally produced coarse grains, sorghum (by 20 percent), maize (by 20 percent), millet (by 10 percent) and rice (by 6 percent) compared to the same period last year.

• In July, WFP has provided food assistance to 670,432 people including 27,776 newly displaced people, and nutrition support was provided to 137,821 children aged 6-23 months and 64,512 pregnant and lactating women.

• WFP has also provided treatment for moderate acute malnutrition to 15,564 children aged 6-59 months and to 5,062 pregnant and lactating women.

• WFP continues to provide food assistance for asset creation in the food-insecure areas vulnerable to agroclimatic shocks and plans to reach 277,500 people in 2018.

• WFP manages the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) on behalf of the humanitarian community in Mali. UNHAS connects Bamako to Mopti, Timbuktu, Gao, Bourem, Niafunke, Goundam, Ansongo and Menaka. In July, UNHAS served 93 organisations, 725 passengers and transported 3,064 kg of light cargo.