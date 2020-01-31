WFP Mali Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

378 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 34 m six months (February-July 2020) net funding requirements

325 664 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• Following attacks at the border between Niger and Mali, which have forced 1,144 families (approx. 5,500 people) within the region and from Niger to flee Ménaka region, WFP immediately responded on 31 January by providing emergency assistance to meet refugees and IDPs basic food needs for 15 days. Verification and registration of new arrivals are ongoing with a second round of food assistance planned around mid-February with full rations.

• Under a seasonal food assistance programme, WFP provided cash transfers to 56,800 food insecure people including men, women and children among IDPs and host communities in Dire,

Goundam, Gourma, Nianfuke, and Timbuktu areas.

• In line with its Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2020-2024), WFP Mali is prioritizing emergency food assistance targeting newly displaced persons with 100 percent coverage of their food needs during the first three months and 60 percent coverage of needs between three and six months of displacement. To ensure smooth transition to the vulnerability-based assistance, WFP will launch a communication campaign to sensitize the affected communities in the forthcoming weeks.

Resilience building

• Under the school feeding programme, WFP provided assistance despite the nationwide strike between 6 and 10 January. WFP, with NGOs support, mobilized community volunteers to avoid discontinuation of school activities. In Gao, Ménaka and Kidal, schools were closed due to the strike.

• Through the food assistance for asset creation (FFA) programme, 13,700 people participated in community activities in the five regions of Gao, Ménaka, Mopti, Segou and Timbuktu. Assets created included agricultural and pastoral land rehabilitation, fishponds, gardens, wells, rural road construction/rehabilitation to support community resilience.

• WFP also assisted 25, 000 children aged 6-59 months and 11,000 pregnant and lactating women for the treatment of acute malnutrition.

Policy coherence, capacity development and partnerships

• WFP supported the national early warning system to carry out the National Survey on Food and Nutrition Security (ENSAN) with the review of data collection tools and the preparation of the field data collection. In addition, WFP is working with the Agricultural Market Observatory for joint market analysis and publication of a newsletter.

• WFP also supported the national Commissioner for Food Security in organizing a national workshop to set-up the African Risk Capacity campaign for 2020-2021.