WFP Mali Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

92 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.8 m cash-based transfers made

USD 81 m six-month (March-August 2022) net funding requirements

231,200 people* assisted in February *preliminary figure

**Operational Updates • In February 2022, WFP reached 231,235people, of whom 95,800received emergency food assistance, 52,300 were assisted with prevention and treatment activities for acute malnutrition, and 118,000 were children receiving school meals.

• In 2022, WFP plans to cover the immediate food security needs of 2,385,000 vulnerable people, and provide emergency nutritional assistance to 250,000 people to prevent acute malnutrition, targeting children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG).

• Under WFP’s crisis response, activity 1, 270,000 vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs) will be assisted for nine months (with six months of full rations, which will be reduced by 50 percent from the seventh to the ninth month), while 90,000 members of the host communities will receive three months of half rations. During the pastoral (March-May) and agricultural (June-August) lean seasons. WFP will also assist vulnerable pastoral and agricultural households for three and four months respectively to complement the Government’s distributions.

• In 2022, 375,000 persons will be supported through WFP’s unconditional and shock-responsive social safety nets, starting from the agricultural lean season, contributing to the Government’s national plan. WFP also supports vulnerable communities by providing an integrated resilience package, in collaboration with other United Nations agencies, in 20 convergence communes mostly across the northern and central regions of the country.

UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS)

• The deterioration of the security situation across central Mali has suppressed secure transportation by road. UNHAS envisaged to add a helicopter to its fleet in Mali to facilitate humanitarian organizations’ access to strategic locations in central areas of Mali as of January 2022. However, due to challenges with flight authorizations and low demand, the UNHAS steering committee in Mali terminated the helicopter service.

• Following this decision, the UNHAS budget was adjusted to USD 11.6 million for 2022 (from USD 16.9 million). Based on the current resourcing level, UNHAS operations in Mali are funded until 9 July 2022.