WFP Mali Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

40 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 54 six months (March - August 2021) net funding requirements

329,477 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

• In February 2021, 200,000 beneficiaries (including 170,000 IDPs and 30,000 vulnerable people in host communities) received emergency assistance in the form of value vouchers in central and northern regions of Mali.

• School feeding activities were implemented in 575 out of 656 schools supported by WFP. A total of 81 schools were closed due to insecurity.

• Critical lack of resources is expected from May 2021 and will affect 414, 000 beneficiaries including 127,000 internally displaced persons and 137,280 COVID-19 affected people.

Advanced funding is required to ensure food prepositioning before the lean season in June 2021.

• In Kayes, WFP completed a targeting exercise for the 2021 seasonal assistance due to begin in May 2021. Beneficiaries’ registration was carried out by village committees under the supervision of WFP’s cooperating partners.

• In Koulikoro region, WFP in collaboration with local authorities, carried out a rapid needs’ assessment of newly displaced persons in the Health District of Fana. WFP also completed distributions of SIM cards to flood-affected families in five communes in Bamako. Emergency food assistance in both locations (Bamako and Koulikoro) is planned before end of March 2021.