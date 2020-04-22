WFP Mali Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

378 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 40 m six months (March - August 2020) net funding requirements

444,791 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

Emergency Response and Preparedness

• In Mali, the security situation is characterized by armed conflict, civil unrest, criminality and terrorism, all concentrated within the northern and central regions. On 10 February, a WFP-contracted truck loaded with 56 mt of food including rice and beans came under attack by unidentified armed people along the road Douentza-Gao.

• New alerts of population displacement were received from the Rapid Response Mechanism in Timbuktu, Mopti and Gao regions, and assessments are ongoing. However, preliminary figures already reported 18,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Timbuktu region.

• WFP Mali is scaling-up to provide emergency food assistance to almost 700,000 conflict-affected communities, including IDPs and host families, as well as communities vulnerable to food insecurity throughout the pastoral and agricultural lean seasons (April-June).

Resilience building

• Under the moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment, 31,600 children aged 6-59 months were provided with ready to use supplementary food (RUSF) resulting in the higher recovery rate of 98 percent.

• School feeding activities are ongoing in Timbuktu region despite the nationwide teachers’ strike. Thanks to NGOs support, community volunteers were mobilized to avoid discontinuation of school activities. From the latest figures in January 2020, 1,100 schools were closed nationwide affecting approximately 330,000 children.

• In order to minimize post-harvest losses, a conservation and storage box for onions was created for the Mayelle agricultural cooperative in Timbuktu. The box has a storage capacity of 12 mt. An additional, 2,000 empty storage bags for onions and potatoes were also distributed to vegetable producers in the region.